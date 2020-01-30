USD/CNH rises above 7.00 as risk aversion deepens

USD/CNH climbs back above 7.00 for the first time this year

It's a rough time for risk assets to start the day and this just adds to more worries for the likes of the aussie and kiwi on the session - not to mention Asian currencies as well.





Treasury yields are falling, commodities are down, stocks continue to stay pressured.





In turn, this should keep the dollar and yen underpinned as markets continue to be more fearful amid fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.



