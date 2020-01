Trader gossip is of large bidders 109.50/109.70

Its worth keeping in mind that the slide in USD/JPY in relation to the coronavirus fears has been all of … 40 or so points.





So yeah, that chatter of buyers lurking about for it is supported by price action.





Let's see how it fares as we head into the Asian time zone and no doubt more 'news' to come on the virus.





Daily chart: