USTR publishes full list of delayed tariffs. All cell phones included
USTR publishes which tariffs to go into effect Dec 15
The US delayed all tariffs on cell phones until December 15, according to lists of tariffs just published.
Here is the Sept 1 list. Here is the Dec 15 list.
The initial statement wasn't entirely clear but the list shows that all cell phone tariffs are delayed until Dec 15.
Aside from that, there are 1000s of items on each list. I guess the lists show who has the better lobbyists, and which parts of the economy/market the White House didn't want to hurt.