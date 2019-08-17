Video: How a drop in the euro sparks a global rout
The euro is the linchpin holding everything together, but it's breaking
The euro closed the week at the lowest level in two years but this might be just the beginning. The ZEW survey this week showed economic expectations tanking and the euro won't be far behind unless Merkel reverses course and starts spending. If the euro goes, it will set off a cascading series of events, as I explain in this video.
