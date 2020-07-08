VP Pence holds coronavirus press briefing

VP  Pence speaking from the White House

Watch VP Pence speaking live from the White House on the coronavirus:


  • US is starting to see 1st indications that mitigation efforts where coronavirus cases have searched are working
  • Texas, Florida beginning to see early indications that positive testing is flattening
  • Trump administration is encouraging healthcare workers to use best practices to preserve and reuse personal protective equipment
  • It's time to get our kids back to school
  • it is essential for kids to return for in-person learning
  • not just about learning, about mental health, nutrition
  • some communities may adjust school schedules amid virus
  • will work with Congress for incentives and for open schools
WH Dr. Deborah Birx is speaking 
  • She is hopeful Arizona is at least reaching a plateau in its curve
  • There are signs that provide hope Florida is reaching stability in number of new cases
  • series of major cities in Texas with increasing rates
  • studies show a cotton face coverings work
  • putting into place ways to test kids under 10 years old
  • worried that as cases and spread it will reach older parents and grandparents
  • antigen-based coronavirus testing could be useful for screening children
