VP Pence holds coronavirus press briefing

VP Pence speaking from the White House









US is starting to see 1st indications that mitigation efforts where coronavirus cases have searched are working



Texas, Florida beginning to see early indications that positive testing is flattening



Trump administration is encouraging healthcare workers to use best practices to preserve and reuse personal protective equipment

It's time to get our kids back to school



it is essential for kids to return for in-person learning



not just about learning, about mental health, nutrition



some communities may adjust school schedules amid virus



will work with Congress for incentives and for open schools



WH Dr. Deborah Birx is speaking

She is hopeful Arizona is at least reaching a plateau in its curve



There are signs that provide hope Florida is reaching stability in number of new cases



series of major cities in Texas with increasing rates



studies show a cotton face coverings work



putting into place ways to test kids under 10 years old



worried that as cases and spread it will reach older parents and grandparents



antigen-based coronavirus testing could be useful for screening children

Watch VP Pence speaking live from the White House on the coronavirus: