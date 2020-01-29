Warning on the potential for a recession due to the coronavirus - a critical 'cushion'

Stephen Roach warns on the potential for the coronavirus outbreak to shock the world in a recession

  • Historically, the rapid expansion of cross-border trade has been an important part of the global growth cushion that shields the world economy from all-too-frequent shocks. 
  • Now, however, reflecting the unusually sharp post-crisis slowdown in global trade growth, this cushion has shrunk dramatically, to just 13% over the 2010-19 period. With the world economy operating dangerously close to stall speed, the confluence of ever-present shocks and a sharply diminished trade cushion raises serious questions about financial markets' increasingly optimistic view of global economic prospects.
Who is Roach?
  • a senior fellow at Yale University's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs 
  • a senior lecturer at Yale School of Management
  • formerly chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia and chief economist at Morgan Stanley
