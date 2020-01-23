Watch: ECB president Christine Lagarde's press conference at 1330 GMT

All eyes on Lagarde now





The ECB did officially announce its first strategic review in nearly two decades though and has taken some of the heat away from Lagarde ahead of her press conference; they say that they will provide further details on the scope and timetable later today at 1430 GMT.





As such, the focus of Lagarde's press conference will be more skewed towards her tone and view on recent changes to the economic outlook i.e. improving data and the US-China trade deal - unless of course she decides to chime in on strategic review questions.





You can watch her live later here:





The ECB statement was a non-event as expected, with the language on inflation and policy kept similar to the December meeting.