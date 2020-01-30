Watch the World Health Organization press conference LIVE

Press conference scheduled for 2:30 PM ET









Other coronavirus news:





the passengers aboard a blocked Italian cruise liner tested negative for the coronavirus. This according to Italian health ministry

Brazil is saying that the number suspected coronavirus cases is still at 9



Hong Kong has confirmed 2 more coronavirus cases



France has 6 cases



The US has 6 cases including the spouse of an infected case. It is the 1st person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus in the US

ForexLive

The World Health Organization will have a life press conference on the coronavirus starting at 2:30 PM ET. You can watch it live here: