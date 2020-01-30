Watch the World Health Organization press conference LIVE

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Press conference scheduled for 2:30 PM ET

The World Health Organization will have a life press conference on the coronavirus starting at 2:30 PM ET. You can watch it live here:


Other coronavirus news:

  • the passengers aboard a blocked Italian cruise liner tested negative for the coronavirus. This according to Italian health ministry
  • Brazil is saying that the number suspected coronavirus cases is still at 9
  • Hong Kong has confirmed 2 more coronavirus cases
  • France has 6 cases
  • The US has 6 cases including the spouse of an infected case. It is the 1st person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus in the US
