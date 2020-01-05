Weekend bounty hunter news - Iran offers $80m for the head of US President Trump

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Iran put a bit of thought into the official announcement, offering a dollar from every member of Iran's 80 million population

  • "And we would give this $80million, on our own behalf, as a gift to anyone who brings the head of the person who ordered the murder of the grand figure of our revolution.
  • Anyone who brings us the head of this yellow-haired lunatic, we would give him $80million on behalf of the great Iranian nation. Chant if you agree."
That from a voice over on the video of the protest march in Tehran on Sunday.

