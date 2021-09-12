Weekend energy headlines - Merkel on Nord Stream 2, UN moves to bring Iran back to talks

A few items over the weekend for oil & energy traders to take note of.

Reuters on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, tried to soothe fears over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Saturday:

"I made clear that it is our concern that Ukraine will remain a transit land for Russian gas" Merkel said during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Morawiecki said making sure gas still transits through Ukraine despite the introduction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will lower the chance of "blackmail" from Russia.

(Nord Stream 2 is a pipeline from Russia, some EU members are concerned it will increase the bloc's dependence on Russian gas and could be used by Moscow to exert pressure)













On Iran, Wall Street Journal report that the head of the United Nations atomic agency, Rafael Grossi, will travel to Tehran