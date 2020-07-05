Weekend coronavirus news - Tokyo Governor urged residents not to travel beyond its borders

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New COVID-19 cases in Tokyo were above 100 for the third day running on Saturday, prompting Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to request residents not to travel beyond its borders

  • Tokyo confirmed 131 new cases of the virus on Saturday, most from occurrences surrounding entertainment venues/nightclubs 
  • Tokyo now at a two-month high
  • 100 of the 131 were people in their 20s and 30s says Japanese media

Added - Another 100+ result reported on Sunday, 4th consecutive +100 number 

