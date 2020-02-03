Weekend - NZ has banned anyone travelling from, or has transited through, China
New Zealand will not allow any foreign nationals in the country arriving from mainland China. Due to the coronavirus epidemic.
- New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returning to New Zealand can still enter, as can their immediate family members, but will be required to self-isolate for 14 days
- ban will be in effect for up to 14 days
- will be reviewed every 48 hours
- includes all foreign travellers who leave or transit through mainland China after February 2
This will have a big impact on tourism into NZ. The tourism industry says:
- around 20,000 visitors not coming in the next two weeks
- average Chinese visitor spends NZ$4,700 on their stay