Weekend - NZ has banned anyone travelling from, or has transited through, China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand will not allow any foreign nationals in the country arriving from mainland China. Due to the coronavirus epidemic.

  • New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returning to New Zealand can still enter, as can their immediate family members, but will be required to self-isolate for 14 days 
  • ban will be in effect for up to 14 days
  • will be reviewed every 48 hours
  • includes all foreign travellers who leave or transit through mainland China after February 2
This will have a big impact on tourism into NZ. The tourism industry says:
  • around 20,000 visitors not coming in the next two weeks
  • average Chinese visitor spends NZ$4,700 on their stay



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose