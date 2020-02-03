Weekend - NZ has banned anyone travelling from, or has transited through, China

New Zealand will not allow any foreign nationals in the country arriving from mainland China. Due to the coronavirus epidemic.

New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returning to New Zealand can still enter, as can their immediate family members, but will be required to self-isolate for 14 days

ban will be in effect for up to 14 days

will be reviewed every 48 hours

includes all foreign travellers who leave or transit through mainland China after February 2

This will have a big impact on tourism into NZ. The tourism industry says:

around 20,000 visitors not coming in the next two weeks

average Chinese visitor spends NZ$4,700 on their stay







