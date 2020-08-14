Weekend reading - Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen tell-all book … Trump "wanted me dead"

The foreword to Michael Cohen's book on Trump is available here, its an interesting read. A post for once the markets are closed for the weekend.

Cohen pulls no punches:





I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings, and in the unguarded moments when he revealed who he really was: a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.







But, its not a diatribe:





For all the hard truths I spoke about Trump, I wasn't entirely critical of him, nor will I be in these pages. I said I know Trump as a human being, not a cartoon character on television, and that means I know he's full of contradictions.







Check it out at that link above.











