Weekend reading - Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen tell-all book … Trump "wanted me dead"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The foreword to Michael Cohen's book on Trump is available here, its an interesting read. A post for once the markets are closed for the weekend. 

Cohen pulls no punches:

I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings, and in the unguarded moments when he revealed who he really was: a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.

But, its not a diatribe:

For all the hard truths I spoke about Trump, I wasn't entirely critical of him, nor will I be in these pages. I said I know Trump as a human being, not a cartoon character on television, and that means I know he's full of contradictions.

Check it out at that link above.

The foreword to Michael Cohen's book on Trump is available here, its an interesting read. A post for once the markets are closed for the weekend. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose