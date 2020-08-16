Weekend Trump comments - says Alibaba could be next in sights once TikTok dealt with
Weekend news of Trump giving a new deadline to ByuteDance to sell off TokTok:
Trump was asked if there whether there were other China-owned companies he was considering a ban on (Alibaba was used as an example),:
- "Well, we're looking at other things, yes" Trump relied
Alibaba is one of the world's largest retail and internet conglomerates. It has not been has been overly successful outside of China and Asia though, like TikTok has.
US-China relations took another blow over the weekend, the scheduled phase one review talks between the two countries were postponed, with no new data for the talks set.