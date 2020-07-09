Weekly jobless claims and a 30-year bond sale highlight the US calendar

Light economic agenda today

The market will be looking to coronavirus data again today with little on the calendar to inspire market moves.





The main event is at the bottom of the hour with weekly initial jobless claims forecast at 1375K. Despite the big numbers, economists have been generally close to expectations in these reports. Watch also continuing claims, which are forecast at 18750K.





At 1400 GMT, wholesale sales data is due; then at 1700 GMT, we get the results of a 30-year bond auction.





The coronavirus data kicks off near 1430 GMT with the Florida numbers.

