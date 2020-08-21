Westpac lifts AUD forecast to 0.75 by end of 2020

Westpac see upside for the AUD

Westpac's June forecast has seen the AUDUSD reaching their year end target of 0.72 sooner than they anticipated. Westpac see further gains for AUD and the 0.81 figure by the end of 2021. Key points from their rationale are:





Iron ore prices expected to keep rising on strong Chinese demand

Ongoing central bank stimulus

Australia's current account surplus

Developments with vaccines

Australian fiscal and monetary policy