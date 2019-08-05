Westpac on the China US trade war transitioning into a currency war
Rapid response from WPAC to the US Treasury labelling China a currency manipulator.
Says applying the label will prompt further mayhem in financial markets. Label clearly linked to China's weakening of the CNY.
Via Bloomberg:
- "It would be naïve to think otherwise"
- "This is another escalation of the trade war that's very unhelpful, and will probably cause mayhem in the markets"
- "If the intent is to restore calm to the markets, this is very counterproductive."
More:
- sets up more of a showdown between the U.S. and China
- we'ss see further weakness in equities, bigger fall in yields, a rush to safe haven
- the trade war is morphing into a currency war