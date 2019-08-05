Westpac on the China US trade war transitioning into a currency war

Rapid response from WPAC to the US Treasury labelling China a currency manipulator.

Says applying the label will prompt further mayhem in financial markets. Label clearly linked to China's weakening of the CNY. 

Via Bloomberg:
  • "It would be naïve to think otherwise" 
  • "This is another escalation of the trade war that's very unhelpful, and will probably cause mayhem in the markets"
  • "If the intent is to restore calm to the markets, this is very counterproductive."
More:
  • sets up more of a showdown between the U.S. and China
  • we'ss see further weakness in equities, bigger fall in yields, a rush to safe haven
  • the trade war is morphing into a currency war

ForexLive
