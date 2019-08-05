Westpac on the China US trade war transitioning into a currency war

Rapid response from WPAC to the US Treasury labelling China a currency manipulator.

Says applying the label will prompt further mayhem in financial markets. Label clearly linked to China's weakening of the CNY.





Via Bloomberg:

"It would be naïve to think otherwise"

"This is another escalation of the trade war that's very unhelpful, and will probably cause mayhem in the markets"

"If the intent is to restore calm to the markets, this is very counterproductive."

More:

sets up more of a showdown between the U.S. and China

we'ss see further weakness in equities, bigger fall in yields, a rush to safe haven

the trade war is morphing into a currency war




