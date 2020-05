Expect Navarro to become the sounding board for US-China tensions

The White House and trade advisor Peter Navarro is on Fox news saying:

Chinese government hackers trying to steal IP for vaccine

There is no love loss between Peter Navarro and China. China Global Times editor Hu Xijin - and thought to be a sounding board for China government - tweeted the other day:











With the President moving more and more toward putting the blame squarely on China, expect Navarro to have more and more free reign to do his thing.





The question is "How will the markets respond?"





Over the last few days, the markets are accepting the reopening and hoping for the best. They are less excited about another trade war. Does it escalate to something greater?





In another tweet, Hu Xijin tweeted:









Not saying it is heading that way, but a risk is things get so bad that things lead to things, which leads to other things, etc.









See here for global coronavirus case data In the meantime, I am expecting to hearing more and more from Peter Navarro.

Comments like these are just the thing that riles Navarro's cage as well.