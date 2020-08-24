What's ahead in the European Session?

Light European morning on the calendar









Ranges have been narrow to start the week and there is very little on the calendar for this morning. The main event for the week is likely to be the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of the week as markets look to Powell to get some kind of steer for monetary policy and near term dollar direction. So, it will most likely see quite a quiet run up to the event before we get much movement in the markets.





What's ahead?





0900BST Swiss Sight Deposits: This shows the level of SNB intervention to limit Swiss Franc strength. There were some funny moves in the USDCHF and EURCHF last week, which had the hallmarks of SNB intervention ahead of the FOMC minutes.