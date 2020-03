These are dark times

Global equities are down around 35% in a month and junk bond yields are at a 1000 bps spread, with investment grade sinking as well. These are dark times and we've gone from 'euphoria' to something much worse in record time.

I had a dream last night they closed the market but it still doesn't feel like panic or capitulation. I fear we're headed for a USD super-spike

