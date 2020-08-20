White House advisor Larry Kudlow: Thinks US stock market is correctly portraying V shape

Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters

White House advisor Larry Kudlow is speaking to reporters saying:
  • Thinks US stock market is correctly portraying a V-shaped recovery
  • Got fingers crossed that US in a self-sustaining recovery
  • Would like extra money for schools, virus healthcare
  • Will keep student loans deferral interest-free
  • Right now the stimulus talks are rather stalled
  • Sees 20% growth in the 3rd and 4th quarters
  • US remains engaged with China on phase I trade deal
  • Trump administration remains engaged in Phase I trade deal with China
  • Advice to Goodyear is to change their policy (yesterday was reported that Goodyear told workers that wearing MAGA hats was not allowed).
  • Kudlow sees single-digit unemployment numbers possibly in November
Meanwhile, White House press secretary McEnany is out saying:
  • teachers should return to work
  • Trump has never mentioned QAnon
