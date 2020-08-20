White House advisor Larry Kudlow: Thinks US stock market is correctly portraying V shape
Larry Kudlow speaks to reportersWhite House advisor Larry Kudlow is speaking to reporters saying:
- Thinks US stock market is correctly portraying a V-shaped recovery
- Got fingers crossed that US in a self-sustaining recovery
- Would like extra money for schools, virus healthcare
- Will keep student loans deferral interest-free
- Right now the stimulus talks are rather stalled
- Sees 20% growth in the 3rd and 4th quarters
- US remains engaged with China on phase I trade deal
- Advice to Goodyear is to change their policy (yesterday was reported that Goodyear told workers that wearing MAGA hats was not allowed).
- Kudlow sees single-digit unemployment numbers possibly in November
Meanwhile, White House press secretary McEnany is out saying:
- teachers should return to work
- Trump has never mentioned QAnon