White House advisor Larry Kudlow: Thinks US stock market is correctly portraying V shape

Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters

Thinks US stock market is correctly portraying a V-shaped recovery

Got fingers crossed that US in a self-sustaining recovery



Would like extra money for schools, virus healthcare



Will keep student loans deferral interest-free



Right now the stimulus talks are rather stalled



Sees 20% growth in the 3rd and 4th quarters



US remains engaged with China on phase I trade deal



Advice to Goodyear is to change their policy (yesterday was reported that Goodyear told workers that wearing MAGA hats was not allowed).



Kudlow sees single-digit unemployment numbers possibly in November

Meanwhile, White House press secretary McEnany is out saying:

teachers should return to work



Trump has never mentioned QAnon

