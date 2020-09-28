White House advisor Navarro: Working on a big report about "Buy American"

The push is on

With Pres. Trump behind in the polls, the pushes on from all fronts.





White House advisor Navarro has taken off his trade hat (which can be contentious) and is putting on a more domestic focused hat. What specifically he says that he/they are working on a big report about "Buy American".







The semester is coming to a close. The press is on to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat before the grades go out...





Full steam ahead.