White House chief of staff Meadows: Let's pass a 'skinny bill'

Mark Meadows comments to Fox News in an interview

Says will be here until Saturday, hopes that Democrats will as well

Says private talks with Democrats have gone extremely well

But still not there yet on 'skinny bill'

Says that there hasn't been any USPS equipment removed that affects delivery

It is pretty much the same old brand new story day in, day out. As much as Meadows is touting that talks are going well, a compromise is still unlikely at this stage and that is arguably not going to change ahead of the weekend.





Still, the market believes this is done and dusted. I guess only time will tell.



