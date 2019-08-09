White House clarifies comments on Huawei
Earlier said we will not be doing business with Huawei
Earlier today Pres. Trump while speaking to the press said that US would not be doing business with Huawei. That - along with comments that the September meeting with China might be canceled - sent stocks lower.
The White House is out with a clarification saying that Pres. Trump was referring to only the ban on federal departments buying from Huawei. They add that the process for special licenses is still going forward.
As a result, the stocks have rebounded with the NASDAQ down -81 points or -1.02% at 7957. The low reached 7910.348. The S&P is currently down -22.8 points at 2915.19. The low reached 2900.15.