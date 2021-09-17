White House economic adviser downplays risks over debt ceiling standoff

The US government is anticipated to default on payment obligations possibly some time in October

This is one risk that perhaps the market is largely ignoring, mainly because more often than not it is a political standoff that eventually gets sorted out because let's be real, politicians themselves perhaps have more to lose than the working man.





I don't think it is any different this time around but it is worth acknowledging the risks as the timeline draws closer. White House economic adviser, Brian Deese, is downplaying that today though, saying "we're confident this is going to get done".





A default on US debt obligations is pretty much unthinkable but never say never in markets.