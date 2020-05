The new White House talking points are being formulated and repeated

Over the weekend, Sec. of State Pompeo and Pres. Trump criticize China for the handling of the coronavirus (and semi accused them of spreading the virus intentionally - see post here ).





White House is Navarro is now on the wires saying:



China's handling of pandemic is much broader issue than trade deal

He also adds that:

Buy American for medical products is going to be required soon



US power grid at risk because components come from overseas, Executive Order will prevent failure



Navarro is speaking on Fox News. The pandemic is right up his nationalistic (versus globalization) preference, which will likely gather momentum.