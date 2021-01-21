White House Press Secretary Psaki holds first press briefings

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Takes over from Trump Administrations Kylie McEnaney

White House Press Secretary Psaki

  • Will bring back truth, transparency to briefing room
  • Dr. Fauci will participate in WHO meeting tomorrow
  • Biden's 1st foreign leader call will be with Canada's Trudeau on Friday
  • Early leader calls will be with partners, allies
  • Administration intends to return to regular health briefings
  • Getting cabinet is front and center for president Biden (no cabinet members have been approved by the Senate)
  • Plan to meet soon with congressional leaders on Covid
  • Covid relief package was not designed with $1.9 trillion as a starting point but based on need for special proposals
  • We are at the beginning of negotiations on Covid relief plan
  • Clear preference is to move forward with bipartisan bill
  • Will have more from health experts on schools reopening
  • Follow on diplomacy will lead to constraints on Iran nuclear program
  • Plans for Iran negotiations will be part of Biden's early consultation with allies
  • More details on use of Defense production act for vaccine distribution tomorrow
  • Biden will leave the mechanics of running impeachment trial to Congress

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose