White House Press Secretary Psaki holds first press briefings
Takes over from Trump Administrations Kylie McEnaney
- Will bring back truth, transparency to briefing room
- Dr. Fauci will participate in WHO meeting tomorrow
- Biden's 1st foreign leader call will be with Canada's Trudeau on Friday
- Early leader calls will be with partners, allies
- Administration intends to return to regular health briefings
- Getting cabinet is front and center for president Biden (no cabinet members have been approved by the Senate)
- Plan to meet soon with congressional leaders on Covid
- Covid relief package was not designed with $1.9 trillion as a starting point but based on need for special proposals
- We are at the beginning of negotiations on Covid relief plan
- Clear preference is to move forward with bipartisan bill
- Will have more from health experts on schools reopening
- Follow on diplomacy will lead to constraints on Iran nuclear program
- Plans for Iran negotiations will be part of Biden's early consultation with allies
- More details on use of Defense production act for vaccine distribution tomorrow
- Biden will leave the mechanics of running impeachment trial to Congress
