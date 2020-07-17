White House to release guidance on schools reopening this week or next week as battle lines drawn

Comment from Kellyanne Conway





The reopening of schools is shaping up to be an epic fight. The White House is pushing for the reopening of schools because it's essential to get people back to work while others are worried that the already-high case counts in the US will explode via schools.





Yesterday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made the cringe-worthy comment that "the science should not stand in the way of" schools fully reopening and that's getting plenty of attention today. It was arguably taken out of context because she was trying to say that the science was on the side of reopening:





Asked about President Donald Trump's message to parents as some schools opt to go fully online in the coming weeks, McEnany said "the president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open." "And I was just in the Oval talking to him about that," she said. "When he says open, he means open in full, kids being able to attend each and every day in their school. The science should not stand in the way of this." Ultimately, the White House doesn't have the power here and many parents are torn. Everyone is sick of kids being stuck at home alone in front of the TV.

There's a short window here for the US to get cases down to safer levels but it's going to take a real effort. If we're still clocking 50-70,000 cases per day in late August, I just can't see it happening.



