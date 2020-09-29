White House will talk internally about stimulus today, response will come tomorrow
Administration officials met with Pelosi today
The last-chance effort to pass a stimulus bill resulted in a meeting between House leader Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin today.
Now Fox's Edward Lawrence reports that the White house will talk it over.
A Senior Administration Official says Sec Mnuchin will now have an "internal" conversations about the Democrats "scaled down" Hero's Act. The response will come in a call tomorrow between the two. I am told Chief of Staff Mark Meadows maybe on tomorrow's call.