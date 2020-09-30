White House's Meadows says he's seen substantial movement on a stimulus deal
Comments from Mark Meadows via Politico
Asked about changes from both sides he said:
"I've seen substantial movement, yes. And certainly the rhetoric has changed."
He also said that today wasn't necessarily the drop dead date.
This has given equities another lift. The stimulus is turning into a binary event with high risks. Headlines today and tomorrow could be major market movers.
Here's the analysis from Politico's Jake Sherman: