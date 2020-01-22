World Health Organization: Delays decision on whether to declare coronavirus an int'l emergency

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

They will meet tomorrow.

The World Health Organization director General Tedros says:
  • decision on whether to declare coronavirus outbreak and international emergency until Thursday
  • The organization will meet tomorrow
  • Coronavirus is an evolving and complex situation.
  • Appreciates cooperation from Chinese Pres. Xi and prime minister Li
  • Our team is on the ground in China as we speak to investigate the outbreak and get more information


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose