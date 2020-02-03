WHO: There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel, trade
WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom, continues to try and spread the calm
- Urges countries to implement decisions that are evidence-based and consistent
- Says there have been 151 coronavirus cases in 23 countries outside of China
The WHO will continue to stick with the tagline no matter how severe the situation may be. In times like these, their main job is mostly to inspire calm and prevent mass panic/hysteria.
