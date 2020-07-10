Wisconsin one of several states to hit record coronavirus cases

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Other hotspots are popping up

Some states that have hit record highs in the past day or two:

  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Louisiana (just shy of March high)
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Utah
Here's the curve for Wisconsin:
