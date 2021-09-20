WSJ confirms Shell has agreed to sell Permian basin assets to ConocoPhillips

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Wall Street Journal reported on this earlier on Monday and has confirmed 

Shell to sell all of its assets in the Permian basin to ConocoPhillips
for around $9.5 billion in cash
The sale is one of the largest recent transactions in the shale patch as large oil companies come under increasing pressure to diversify outside of fossil fuels.

