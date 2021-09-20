WSJ confirms Shell has agreed to sell Permian basin assets to ConocoPhillips
Wall Street Journal reported on this earlier on Monday and has confirmedShell to sell all of its assets in the Permian basin to ConocoPhillips
for around $9.5 billion in cash
The sale is one of the largest recent transactions in the shale patch as large oil companies come under increasing pressure to diversify outside of fossil fuels.
The sale is one of the largest recent transactions in the shale patch as large oil companies come under increasing pressure to diversify outside of fossil fuels.
WSJ link is here (may be gated)