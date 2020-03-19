WSJ: US considers intervention in Saudi-Russia oil price war standoff

Mulling a diplomatic effort

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the US is mulling a diplomatic effort aimed at getting Saudi's to cut production. May seek further sanctions on Russia.





The strategy follows US oil company lobbying to get the president to ramp up diplomatic intervention. The goal would to find a way out of the price war that has scene the market plunge over the last week or so. That has put pressure on dozens of US producers who are risk of bankruptcy.



