Xi: China willing to work with the US on the virus epidemic
China state media cites remarks by Xi in his conversation with Trump earlier
- China has been open and transparent about virus epidemic
- China-US cooperation is the only correct choice
- Hopes US takes substantive actions to improve relations between both countries
- China willing to offer support to US for virus control
These are very much the usual platitudes being served up by the Chinese state media. It looks like the call has more to do with political posturing more than anything else.