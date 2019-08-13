Y'all ready for another day of news from Hong Kong?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

It'd be nice to get a day where nothing much happened in Hong Kong. But the unrest there is not simmering down.

  • On Monday China state media made references to the violence as "terrorism".
  • On Tuesday state media called protesters "mobsters", and said they must never be appeased
All this is heightening the speculation over of mainland security forces intervention. Which will not be a positive for HK nor, taking a market perspective for just a moment, (risk) markets. 

It'd be nice to get a day where nothing much happened in Hong Kong. But the unrest there is not simmering down.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose