Y'all ready for another day of news from Hong Kong?

It'd be nice to get a day where nothing much happened in Hong Kong. But the unrest there is not simmering down.

On Monday China state media made references to the violence as "terrorism".

On Tuesday state media called protesters "mobsters", and said they must never be appeased

All this is heightening the speculation over of mainland security forces intervention. Which will not be a positive for HK nor, taking a market perspective for just a moment, (risk) markets.











