Y'all ready for another day of news from Hong Kong?
It'd be nice to get a day where nothing much happened in Hong Kong. But the unrest there is not simmering down.
- On Monday China state media made references to the violence as "terrorism".
- On Tuesday state media called protesters "mobsters", and said they must never be appeased
All this is heightening the speculation over of mainland security forces intervention. Which will not be a positive for HK nor, taking a market perspective for just a moment, (risk) markets.