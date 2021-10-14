Year-end demand will keep US dollar bid - Credit Agricole

Credit Agricole on the dollar trade

DXY chart

Credit Agricole CIB Research sees a scope for further USD strength into year-end.

"We note that the demand for the currency in the forward markets have been intensifying of late, as reflected in the widening cross-currency basis swap spreads," CACIB notes. 

"We think that these developments reflect a number of drivers: (1) the growing USD rate advantage ahead of Fed taper; (2) importers' hedging flows in countries like Japan and the Eurozone that face soaring energy costs; and (3) growing demand for USD funding into year-end as international borrowers try to lock in more advantageous conditions when rolling their FX liabilities," CACIB adds.

