I don't think we are going get much answers to that in European trading today. However, it certainly is a key spot to watch before the weekend and later in US trading - especially with the ISM services index in focus. 10-year yields in the US are down about 6 bps now to near 4.00% and that threatens to erase the jump higher yesterday.

In turn, this is seeing equities stay slightly more upbeat on the session and is continuing to keep the dollar lower on the day. USD/JPY is down 0.4% to 136.20 now in a steady drop from 136.65 after the handover from Asia.