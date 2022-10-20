The 1922 Committee Chair Brady is on the wires with hints of the schedule for the transition to a new PM:

it will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude an election by October 28

should have new leader in place before October 31 fiscal statement

expectations as members should be included

expect members to be in the process

there will be clarity on details later today

we are deeply conscious of national interest in resolving this quickly

party rules says there will be 2 candidates go to membership unless only one candidate left

could be that there is only one candidate put to members

Stay tuned but the details seem to be at least generally understood that a new leader could be chosen at least by the end of next week