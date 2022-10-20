The 1922 Committee Chair Brady is on the wires with hints of the schedule for the transition to a new PM:
- it will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude an election by October 28
- should have new leader in place before October 31 fiscal statement
- expectations as members should be included
- expect members to be in the process
- there will be clarity on details later today
- we are deeply conscious of national interest in resolving this quickly
- party rules says there will be 2 candidates go to membership unless only one candidate left
- could be that there is only one candidate put to members
Stay tuned but the details seem to be at least generally understood that a new leader could be chosen at least by the end of next week