If you can recall, we saw record-breaking temperatures across Europe during the summer with a massive heatwave striking the region. The milder weather conditions during the winter months has also played a part in seeing 2022 turn into the second-warmest year on record for Europe, with records dating back to 1950.

It was also a hot year all round across the globe, with C3S noting that 2022 was the world's fifth-warmest year since at least 1850. *coughs in climate change*