The entire of next week is going to be a bit of a holiday time in Asia.

Liquidity will be much thinner than normal.

China and Japan do not have official holidays next week.

Hong Kong is closed on

Monday 26 December

Tuesday 27 December

Singapore is closed on

Monday 26 December

Australia (Sydney and Melbourne) closed on

Monday 26 December

Tuesday 27 December

New Zealand closed on

Monday 26 December

Tuesday 27 December