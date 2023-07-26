The dollar lost some light ground in trading yesterday but it wasn't too noticeable against some major currencies. The euro and pound remains in a more tepid spot after the softer data this week while the aussie is seeing yesterday's advance get pulled back after a softer CPI report earlier here.

USD/JPY is sort of consolidating between 141.00 and 142.00 with the 100-hour moving average at 140.91 helping to keep a further short-term drop at bay for now. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is down 0.4% to 0.6760 on the day after the inflation numbers earlier with the 200-hour moving average at 0.6792 also helping to limit near-term gains.

Looking at broader markets, equities continue to sit in a decent spot and will be looking to the Fed to provide the fuel to propel higher this week. The Dow has closed higher in 12 straight sessions now and will be hoping to match the record of 13 straight higher closes set back in 1987. Tech shares will also be hoping for some added impetus after the upside run stalled somewhat since last week.

There won't be much in Europe today in terms of data but keep an eye out on the money supply growth numbers for June, especially after this headline here.

0645 GMT - France July consumer confidence

0800 GMT - Eurozone June M3 money supply

0800 GMT - Switzerland July Credit Suisse investor sentiment

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 21 July

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.