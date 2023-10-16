After the flight to safety on Friday, markets are still largely on edge as we get the new week underway. Gold is down slightly to $1,919 but it pales in comparison to the $63 gain at the end of last week to $1,932. Meanwhile, oil is steadying at $87.71 while major currencies are also mostly little changed so far today.

The dollar is seeing light movements in narrow ranges mostly, although the kiwi - and inadvertently the aussie - is higher after the NZ election results here. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% so that is pointing to a steadier tone ahead of European trading.

In terms of data points, there won't be much to move the needle and really offer traders anything to work with. That will keep the attention on geopolitics before we move on to the more important economic releases later in the week.

0600 GMT - Germany September wholesale price index

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 13 October

0900 GMT - Eurozone August trade balance data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.