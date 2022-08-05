The dollar dropped in trading yesterday but from a technical perspective, there isn't much to really work with amid the moves so far this week. US-China tensions were the main story for a few days but yesterday featured some choppiness as I would argue that traders are waiting on the NFP today before laying on the dough.

USD/JPY is a decent mover once again as the big swings continue with the pair now up 0.5% to 133.45 on the day. From the charts, there is a lot of room to maneuver as price action is caught between the 100-day moving average at 130.67 and the 135.00 mark at the moment.

Elsewhere, EUR/USD is holding in and around 1.0200 with topside still limited by the 50.0 Fib retracement level at 1.0283 while downside action is supported around 1.0100. The pound was a focus yesterday amid the BOE, though cable battled back to close slightly higher with buyers holding at short-term support around 1.2063-65. The softer dollar didn't really help with driving a firm downside move in that sense.

Looking ahead today, all eyes are on the US jobs report and that will set the tone as we look to wrap up the week. There will be some light releases in Europe but nothing that should distract from the main event later today.

0600 GMT - Germany June industrial output

0600 GMT - UK July Halifax house prices

0645 GMT - France June trade balance

0700 GMT - Switzerland July foreign currency reserves

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.