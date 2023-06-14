Major currencies are little changed on the day with narrow ranges prevailing ahead of European trading today. That isn't too surprising when the focus today is going to be all about the Fed later. US futures are little changed but the S&P 500 is looking poised after breaking above its August highs this week:

In any case, trading sentiment today will hinge on the Fed decision and until we get to that, there might be a bit of a lull in the action.

There are a couple of light releases to move things along in European trading today but none of which should be too impactful.

0600 GMT - Germany May wholesale price index

0600 GMT - UK April monthly GDP data

0900 GMT - Eurozone April industrial production

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 9 June

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.