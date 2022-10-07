On Saturday, 8 October 2022 at 014 GMT the Caixin Services PMI for September will be released.
- prior 55
China's economy has been held back by, amongst other things (property sector collapse, power shortages), the ongoing rolling COVID outbreaks and associated restrictions. However, these eased back a little in September, so that is some encouraging news. But the PMIs have not been impressive so far:
- China official PMIs for September: Manufacturing 49.6 (expected 50.1) (Non-manufacturing did improve to 53.2)
The Caixin services PMI release has been delayed due to the Golden Week holidays, but will be out on Saturday.