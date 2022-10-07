On Saturday, 8 October 2022 at 014 GMT the Caixin Services PMI for September will be released.

prior 55

China's economy has been held back by, amongst other things (property sector collapse, power shortages), the ongoing rolling COVID outbreaks and associated restrictions. However, these eased back a little in September, so that is some encouraging news. But the PMIs have not been impressive so far:

The Caixin services PMI release has been delayed due to the Golden Week holidays, but will be out on Saturday.