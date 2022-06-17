The major US  indices  are trading mixed with the Dow above and below unchanged, the S&P modestly higher in the NASDAQ index doing the best but not great given the recent declines.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 19.3 points or 0.06% at 29946
  • S&P index up 13.38 points or 0.36% at 3680.14
  • NASDAQ index up 86.89 points or 0.82% at 10732.99
  • Russell 2000 up 16.46 points or 1.0% at 1666.30

Yesterday, the 3 major indices fell sharply:

  • Dow industrial average fell -741.46 points
  • S&P index fell -123.24 points
  • NASDAQ index fell -153.06 points

In other markets:

  • spot gold is trading down $13.70 or -0.73% at $1843.62
  • spot silver is down $0.20 or -0.96% at $21.71
  • Crude oil is lower at $114.59