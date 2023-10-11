US data is the key risk event for markets this week and later today, we'll have the PPI data before tomorrow's CPI data. While the producer prices report isn't as impactful as consumer prices, it is still one to watch just in case the bond market decides to act up again as it has in recent weeks.

For now, the market mood is relatively calm once again with light changes among major currencies. I mean, EUR/USD is stuck within a 12 pips (!) range so far today and that says a lot about the lack of enthusiasm in general:

US futures are also little changed as there seems to be a more tentative feeling all around. Considering the lack of key economic releases in Europe once again, we might be in for more of a waiting game once more today.

0600 GMT - Germany September final CPI figures

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 6 October

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.