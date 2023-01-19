Yen bulls are certainly not shying away even after the BOJ policy decision yesterday. In part, I think the constant barrage of commentary (from government officials and those with ties to the central bank) still suggesting a policy shift is enough to fuel the market's appetite.

Meanwhile, the dollar also made a strong comeback after the disappointing retail sales and softer PPI figures from yesterday. It certainly begs the question as to whether is bad news really bad news again now?

The failed breakout in US equities is one to watch as it could weigh further on the risk mood and that will be a key driver of trading sentiment with little else for traders to work with for now. The yen's bullishness is also one to be mindful of with USD/JPY keeping under 130.00 and staying the course towards 125.00 next.

0730 GMT - Switzerland December producer and import prices

0900 GMT - Eurozone November current account balance

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.